Illinois cardiologist dies at 86

Illinois cardiologist John Moran, MD, has died at 86, according to a Feb. 20 obituary published in Southwest Regional Publishing Local News.

Dr. Moran passed away Feb. 13. He completed his cardiology fellowship at the University of Chicago, becoming a fellow of the American College of Cardiology.

He also served as a major in the U.S. Air Force for two years where he worked as a cardiologist at David Grant USAF Medical Center at Travis Air Force Base near Fairfield, Calif.

Following his service in the Air Force, Dr. Moran served as chief of cardiology at the Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, Ill.