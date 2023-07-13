Idaho health system raises $100K for new cardiology equipment

Boise, Id.-based St. Luke's Wood River Cardiology has received more than $100,000 in community donations to purchase echocardiogram and electrocardiogram units, according to a July 12 report from Idaho Mountain Express.

Echocardiography machines are a critical tool for diagnosing and managing cardiac issues, including valvular function, abnormal heart structure, heart attack, coronary artery disease, certain severe infections, effects of chemotherapy on heart function, abnormal heart rhythms, certain types of stroke and congenital heart conditions.

Donations were made to the St. Luke's Wood River Foundation, which was formed in 1997 to raise funds to build the St. Luke's Wood RiverMedical Center. Now it raises funds to improve the hospital’s facilities, services and programs and support caregivers.