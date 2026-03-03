Humana expands cardiac care partnerships for Medicare Advantage

Humana has expanded its cardiac care program through new partnerships with Karoo Health, US Heart and Vascular and Chamber Cardio.

The partnership builds on its existing collaboration with CVAUSA’s Novocardia Care Solutions division, according to a March 3 news release.

The Louisville, Ky.-based insurer said the agreements will provide eligible Individual and Group Medicare Advantage members access to enhanced cardiac care services through participating cardiologists.

The program features value-based care teams focused on proactive, evidence-based treatment to help prevent complications and reduce unnecessary emergency visits. Members will also have access to a 24/7 hotline connecting them to a coordinated care team. Additional services include remote monitoring tools that track heart rate, rhythm and blood pressure, as well as integrated care management support to align testing, medication and diet with individualized care plans.