How many cardiologists are worth $5M+? 4 stats

For its 2021 Physician Wealth & Debt Report, Medscape surveyed almost 18,000 physicians across 29 specialties from Oct. 6, 2020, to Feb. 11, 2021.

Four stats on cardiologists:

1. Seven percent of cardiologists have a net worth of more than $5 million.

2. Two percent of cardiologists have a net worth of under $500,000.

3. Eighteen percent of cardiologists are still paying off their school loans.

4. Twenty-two percent of cardiologists have homes over 5,000 square feet.