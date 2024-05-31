How compensation has changed for 3 cardiology specialties

Three cardiology specialties have all seen compensation increases of at least 10% since 2019, according to a report from the Medical Group Management Association.

The organization released its "Provider Compensation and Productivity Data Report" May 28. The report includes data from more than 211,000 physicians and advanced practice providers and compensation stats are based on 2019-2023 data.

Here is how compensation has changed for invasive, invasive interventional and noninvasive cardiologists since 2019, as well as year-over-year.

Invasive cardiologists

2019-2023 change: 11.62%

2022-2023 change: 3.76%

Invasive interventional cardiologists

2019-2023 change: 12.02%

2022-2023 change: 6.8%

Noninvasive cardiologists

2019-2023 change: 10.67%

2022-2023 change: 4.71%