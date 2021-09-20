Heart surgeon opens private practice in Connecticut

Paul Gagne, MD, will serve as founder and lead physician of Vascular Care Connecticut's new location in Darien, the organization said Sept. 20.

Dr. Gagne specializes in vascular and endovascular techniques for treating arterial and venous disease. He is a board-certified vascular surgeon and a distinguished fellow of the Society for Vascular Surgery. He is an associate clinical professor of surgery at New York University's School of Medicine.

Dr. Gagne has more than two decades of surgical experience, including more than 10 years working in private practice. In March 2013, he became the first surgeon in the state to implant a drug-eluting stent to reopen a blocked artery in a patient with peripheral arterial disease.

"Every element of our new center was built with the patient experience in mind," Dr. Gagne said. "We have found we can dramatically improve the patient experience and positively impact patient outcomes by bringing high-level care to patients in the communities where they live. Our center is built to deliver state-of-the art, minimally invasive care where and when patients need it the most."