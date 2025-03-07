Heart attack survivor gifts $1.5M to UConn cardiology center

A man who survived a heart attack and his wife have donated $1.5 million to the Farmington-based University of Connecticut Health's Pat and Jim Calhoun Cardiology Center.

According to a March 7 news release, the donation will establish the Donald and Jean Reefe Family Fund for Cardiology that will support clinical technology, education and research at the center.

"I attribute my recovery to the hospital, of course," Mr. Reefe said in the release. "As well as the quick work of the doctors, the nurses, and the support staff."







