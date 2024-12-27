Health system debuts Arizona's 1st minimally invasive pulmonary valve replacement

Scottsdale, Ariz.-based HonorHealth's cardiology team is the first in the state to perform transcatheter pulmonary valve therapy using Medtronic's Harmony technology, Arizona Digital Free Press reported Dec. 26.

The minimally invasive treatment is designed to improve care for adult patients living with congenital heart disease and those with damaged or malfunctioning pulmonary valves.

Haidar Yassin, MD, an interventional cardiologist, and Robert Riley, MD, were part of the multi-disciplinary team that completed the procedure at HonorHealth's Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.