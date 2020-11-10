Health system, cardiology practice partner to provide care at rural Ohio hospital

Cincinnati-based UC Health and University of Cincinnati Heart, Lung & Vascular Institute partnered to provide care at Adams County Regional Medical Center in Seaman, Ohio, the Cincinnati Business Courier reported Nov. 10.

The partnership will provide preventive/general cardiology, interventional cardiology, electrophysiology, cardiopulmonary care and vascular health at Adams County.

UC Health and Adams County Regional entered into a partnership in November 2016. Since then, UC Health has entered into several subsequent deals to staff the clinic.

Charles Hattemer, MD, UC Health's cardiology division chief, will lead Adams County Regional's program.

