Georgia hospital performs 1st-of-its-kind thrombectomy using novel catheter

Lawrenceville, Ga.-based Northside Hospital Gwinnett is the first hospital in Georgia, and the first in the U.S. outside a clinical trial, to use Emboline’s embolic protection catheter during a left-sided intracardiac thrombectomy.

The one-time emergency use was authorized by the device manufacturer. Emboliner, currently under FDA review, captures embolic debris in the ascending aorta, offering full-body protection beyond existing brain-only devices, according to a March 16 news release.

The patient, who recently underwent mitral valve replacement, presented with stroke symptoms and was found to have a thrombus. Open-heart surgery was not an option due to comorbidities.