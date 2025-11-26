Georgia Heart Institute adds Dr. Emmanuel Amoran

By: Cameron Cortigiano

Georgia Heart Institute, part of Gainesville-based Northeast Georgia Health System, added Emmanuel Amoran, MD. 

Dr. Amoran is a cardiologist who is board-certified in echocardiography, cardiac CT, nuclear cardiology and vascular imaging, according to a Nov. 19 news release from NGHS.

He was also a member of the inaugural class of cardiovascular disease fellows at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.

Dr. Amoran is also interested in preventive cardiology. He will provide care in Gainesville and Clayton, Ga., the release said.

