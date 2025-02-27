Florida hospital awarded cardiology certification

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside has been awarded transcatheter valve certification from the American College of Cardiology, according to a Feb. 27 report from The Recorder.

The certification focuses on the essential quality components related to transcatheter valve aortic replacement procedures and Mitraclip procedures.

Certification is an external process that includes national clinical databases to monitor patient safety and outcomes.

The hospital is the only facility in Northeast Florida to have received the certification, the report said.