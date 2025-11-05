Florida hospital 1st in US to use dual AI heart tools

The NCH Rooney Heart Institute, part of Naples (Fla.) Comprehensive Health, said it became the first hospital in the U.S. to adopt both of Caristo Diagnostics’ AI tools for early heart disease detection.

The institute is deploying CaRi-Plaque, an FDA-approved technology that analyzes coronary CT angiography scans to detect high-risk plaque. It will also pilot CaRi-Heart, which quantifies coronary inflammation — a predictor of heart attack up to 10 years before symptoms appear — as part of a research program, according to a Nov. 5 news release.

CaRi-Heart is widely used in Europe and currently under FDA review. Patients who qualify for plaque analysis will automatically have their scans analyzed with CaRi-Plaque, while CaRi-Heart will provide additional inflammation-based risk scores to support preventive care planning.

NCH is also launching a self-pay program for asymptomatic patients interested in proactively managing their heart health using the new AI-based technologies.