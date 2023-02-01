February is heart health month: 5 things to know

February is American Heart Month, sponsored by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Here are five things to know about the 2023 cardiovascular health campaign:

1. The CDC is expanding its "Live to the Beat" campaign, encouraging Black adults aged 35 to 54 to take steps in reducing cardiovascular disease risk. Black adults die from heart disease at a two times higher rate than white adults

2.The campaign offers tool kits for healthcare providers and public health professionals to support patients and raise awareness about the risks of heart disease.

3. The heart health campaign also provides tools to encourage Americans to learn their blood pressure and be aware of hypertension risks.

4. Cardiovascular disease could heighten the risks of COVID-19, the 2023 campaign warns.

5. The campaign also provides graphics and messages to use on social media.