Dr. Kathryn Moore awarded for cardiovascular physiology research

Kathryn Moore, PhD, director of the Cardiovascular Research Center at NYU Langone Health, received the Lefoulon-Delalande Institut de France Grand Prize in Science for 2024.

Dr. Moore earned the award for her research and answers in the field of cardiovascular physiology, according to a June 17 news release.

The research conducted by Dr. Moore and her team found that the immune system can identify certain types of cholesterol as harmful foreign invaders such as bacteria. This can cause inflammation in the arteries and plaque formation, which can potentially lead to heart attacks.

The award also includes a prize of approximately $650,000. Dr. Moore will share the award with Christopher Glass, MD, PhD, professor of cellular and molecular medicine at the University of California San Diego.

Dr. Moore is also a professor of cardiology at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, the release said.