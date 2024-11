Colorado Springs Cardiology and Heart & Vascular Partners have broken ground on a medical office building in Colorado Springs, Colo., according to a Nov. 19 report from Mile High CRE.

The new 35,000-square-foot, two-story facility will feature three catheterization labs, an operating room and comprehensive preoperative and post-acute care units.

Construction on the facility is set to begin in the last quarter of 2024 and will be completed in the last quarter of 2025.