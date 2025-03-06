Colorado cardiologist loses medical license following 158-year prison sentence

Colorado cardiologist Stephen Matthews has permanently lost his medical license after being sentenced to 158 years in prison, according to a March 4 report from CBS News.

Mr. Matthews stopped practicing in May 2023 after facing date rape charges. He had been practicing medicine in the state since 2021.

His license was taken away six months after a jury convicted him of rape. Two months later, he was sentenced to prison for raping women he met on online dating sites. In October, Mr. Matthews' lawyer said he plans to appeal the conviction.

However, in agreement with the Colorado Medical Board, Mr. Matthews "agrees not to apply for reactivation, reinstatement or issuance of a new license to practice medicine in Colorado at any time in the future."