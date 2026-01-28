Colorado ASC performs first pulsed field ablation in the region 

Littleton, Colo.-based South Denver Cardiology has performed the first pulsed field ablation procedure in the Rocky Mountain region, the organization said in a Jan. 14 news release shared with Becker’s.

The procedure was completed using the advanced Abbott VOLT catheter system, representing a significant milestone in the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. The VOLT system enhances precision, improves safety and reduces procedure times compared to traditional ablation methods.

The procedure was completed at AdventHealth Littleton Hospital.