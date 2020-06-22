Cleveland Clinic cardiologists begin seeing patients at surgery center — 3 insights

Two Cleveland Clinic cardiologists will begin seeing patients at the Cleveland Clinic Wooster (Ohio) Milltown Specialty and Surgery Center June 22, The Daily Record reports.

What you should know:

1. Khaled Sleik, MD, and David Hedrick, MD, PhD, are the cardiologists.

2. They specialize in congestive heart failure, interventional cardiology, angina, atrial fibrillation, arrhythmia and heart attack follow-up care.

3. Dr. Sleik recently joined the Cleveland Clinic, and Dr. Hendrick has been with the Cleveland Clinic since 2016.

