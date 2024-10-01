Cardiovascular Specialists of New England open new practice

Cardiovascular Specialists of New England has opened a new practice in Londonderry, N.H.

CSNE comprises nine cardiologists and specialty practitioners. The center will offer cardiac diagnostic testing, coronary artery disease intervention and cardiac rehabilitation. The new center is CSNE's second location in the state, according to an Oct. 1 news release.

"We are honored to serve New Hampshire and its surrounding communities by providing better access to advanced cardiovascular care," said James Flynn, MD, CSNE's co-founder. "This marks a significant achievement towards our commitment in redefining heart and vascular care and enhancing access to comprehensive, personalized heart health solutions from prevention to advanced procedures."