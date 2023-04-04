Cardiology suicide report: 6 things to know

While 1 percent of cardiologists have attempted suicide, an additional 8 percent have thought about attempting suicide, according to Medscape's 2023 "Cardiologist Suicide Report," which looked at survey results from over 9,100 practicing physicians across 29 specialties.

Here are five additional things to know from the report:

1. Two percent of female cardiologists have attempted suicide, compared to less than 1 percent of male cardiologists.

2. While 12 percent of female cardiologists have considered suicide, that number drops to 7 percent among male cardiologists.

3. Cardiologists between ages 42 and 56 are the most likely to have suicidal ideations, at 12 percent. An additional 2 percent have attempted suicide.

4. While 40 percent of respondents reported telling a family member about suicidal ideations, 5 percent reported calling a suicide hotline.

5. About 18 percent of cardiologists believe that health systems and medical schools should be responsible for student and physician suicide, and 55 percent believe they should not be.