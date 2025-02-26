Cardiology medtech company to expand, relocate

Santa Clara, Calif.-based cardiology medtech company EBR Systems plans to relocate from its current headquarters in Sunnyvale, Calif., and move to an expanded space, according to a Feb. 26 report from East Bay Times.

According to its website, EBR seeks to develop "technology that enables physicians to deliver optimal cardiac pacing.".

The company's new rental space will total 51,500 square feet, and is a sizeable expansion from its current square footage, according to the report. Currently, it occupies around 30,800 square feet in Sunnyvale.

EBR plans to move to the expanded location at the beginning of 2026.