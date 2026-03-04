Cardiology and private equity in 2026: 5 notes

Cardiology is rapidly developing into a competitive and consolidated landscape as more procedures become approved in the outpatient setting and the demand for cardiovascular services remains high among the U.S. population.

Private equity is a significant driver of these dynamics within the cardiology space, as PE-backed platforms such as Cardiovascular Associates of American, US Heart and Vascular and Cardiovascular Logistics continue to expand their reach with new acquisitions and practice developments.

Here are five other notes on the relationship between private equity and cardiology in 2026:

1. There were six cardiology practice acquisitions in the first two quarters of 2025 alone, matching the total number of deals in 2024, according to data published by Physician Growth Partners.

2. PE groups are targeting cardiology as well as orthopedics due to their positionality as high-cost-of-care specialties that “appear primed to advance adoption of value-based care models,” according to a January report by Bain & Co.

3. A 2024 Journal of the American College of Cardiology report noted more than 340 PE acquisitions of cardiology clinics since 2013, with over 94% between 2021 and 2023. That wave reflects confidence in outpatient margins.

4. According to PCP, many PE-backed cardiology platforms are “approaching their ‘second bite’ or recapitalization phase, injecting new capital to support ongoing acquisition strategies.” Partnerships with independent groups through management services organizations have also become an increasingly popular method of partnership, according to the report.

5. Here are the five most recent PE-backed deals in the cardiology space, according to PCP: