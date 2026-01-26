Cardiologists urge overhaul of USPSTF

The Society for Heart Attack Prevention and Eradication called for major changes to the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force in a letter to Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Medpage Today reported Jan. 26.

The coalition of physicians, scientists and public health leaders criticized the task force for recommendations that lag “far behind contemporary science and real-world clinical needs,” according to the letter. SHAPE said future appointees should have experience with early disease detection, digital health tools, and a willingness to challenge outdated practices.

The letter was signed by Morteza Naghavi, MD, founder and CEO of SHAPE, and Valentin Fuster, MD, of Mount Sinai Fuster Heart Hospital in New York City. It emphasized the need for forward-looking leadership that prioritizes prevention over treatment of catastrophic illness.

The USPSTF has faced controversy in the last year, with several meetings postponed in 2025 and no replacement plans announced for five members whose terms expired that year. The panel’s recommendations carry significant weight, influencing which services are covered by insurance under the Affordable Care Act.

SHAPE said current policies allow cardiovascular disease to remain undetected until patients present with stroke, heart failure, or sudden death — despite available tools for early diagnosis.