Cardiologists' top treatment obstacles: 5 notes

The lifestyle of patients is the top challenge that cardiologists face when it comes to treating patients, according to a report from KS&R, a consulting and marketing research firm.
Here are five notes on the report, which surveyed 429 cardiologists across the U.S.:
- More than 60% of cardiologists said that patient lifestyle, including weight, smoking, drugs and alcohol.
- Other big challenges are patient compliance at 43%, high insurance costs at 41%, increased costs to practice medicine at 36%, lower reimbursements at 28% and patient reluctance to take medication at 22%.
- When asked what could be done to make patient treatment easier, 32% of cardiologists said lower costs for patients, 28% said making it easier for physicians to deal with insurance and 25% said improving practice efficiencies.
- Improved technology and increased use of technology and improving medications, procedures and treatments were some of the biggest industry trends for cardiologists.
- Artificial intelligence is also important for cardiologists, with 56% of respondents saying that in the future AI could lead to improved treatment and 48% said it could lead to the increased use and advancement of technology.