Cardiologists' top treatment obstacles: 5 notes

Cameron Cortigiano -  

The lifestyle of patients is the top challenge that cardiologists face when it comes to treating patients, according to a report from KS&R, a consulting and marketing research firm. 

Here are five notes on the report, which surveyed 429 cardiologists across the U.S.:

  1. More than 60% of cardiologists said that patient lifestyle, including weight, smoking, drugs and alcohol. 
  2. Other big challenges are patient compliance at 43%, high insurance costs at 41%, increased costs to practice medicine at 36%, lower reimbursements at 28% and patient reluctance to take medication at 22%.
  3. When asked what could be done to make patient treatment easier, 32% of cardiologists said lower costs for patients, 28% said making it easier for physicians to deal with insurance and 25% said improving practice efficiencies.
  4. Improved technology and increased use of technology and improving medications, procedures and treatments were some of the biggest industry trends for cardiologists. 
  5. Artificial intelligence is also important for cardiologists, with 56% of respondents saying that in the future AI could lead to improved treatment and 48% said it could lead to the increased use and advancement of technology. 

