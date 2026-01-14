Cardiologist named Kaiser Permanente executive medical director

Ameya Kulkarni, MD, has been appointed as executive medical director of the Kaiser Permanente of the Mid-Atlantic States.

In the role, Dr. Kulkarni will lead the Mid-Atlantic Permanente Medical Group, which employs more than 1,800 physicians, according to a Jan. 14 news release from Kaiser Permanente.

Dr. Kulkarni is a board-certified cardiologist and continues to practice medicine. He joined the medical group in 2013 and has served in several leadership roles, including chair of the organization’s Cardiovascular Institute.

In addition to his position with Kaiser Permanente, Dr. Kulkarni currently serves as president of the American Heart Association Greater Washington Region board of directors.

He succeeds Richard McCarthy, MD, who is retiring Jan. 20, the release said.