Cardio physician management service launches with Quad Cities practice

Orlando, Fla.-based physician management services organization Cardiovascular Associates of America launched Dec. 14, the company said in a news release.

Cardiovascular Medicine, a Davenport, Iowa-based practice that serves the Quad Cities of Iowa and Illinois, joined Cardiovascular Associates of America at launch as its first partner, according to the release.

The physician management organization said it allows specialists who join to retain autonomy and ownership of their practices while providing them with executive management support and insight on best practices. Tim Attebery is the CEO of Cardiovascular Associates of America. He was previously the CEO of the American College of Cardiology.