Avera Heart Hospital breaks ground on $21M expansion

By: Cameron Cortigiano

Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Avera Heart Hospital has broken ground on a $21.5 million addition.

The 35,000-square-foot expansion will house diagnostic imaging services and administrative space, clearing space for services at North Central Heart, a specialty clinic attached to the hospital, according to a Nov. 4 news release from Avera. 

North Central Heart and Avera is staffed by 22 cardiologists and is adding more providers. 

The three-story addition marks the largest construction project at the heart hospital since being built in 2001.

Avera leaders expect the expansion to be completed next winter, the release said. 

