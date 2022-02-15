ASCs vs HOPDs for 3 cardiology procedures

- Small
Cardiology procedures are growing rapidly at ASCs, with many single-specialty cardiology ASCs popping up nationwide.
Medicare's price lookup tool compares cost breakdowns and patient costs for several procedures done at ASCs and hospital outpatient departments.
Here are the average costs for three cardiology procedures at ASCs and HOPDs:
Percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty; single major coronary artery or branch
ASC
Total cost: $3,599
Patient pays: $719
Physician fee: $539
Facility fee: $3,060
CMS pays: $2,879
Hospital outpatient departments
Total cost: $5,495
Patient pays: $1,098
Physician fee: $539
Facility fee: $4,956
CMS pays: $4,396
Removal, subcutaneous cardiac rhythm monitor
ASC
Total cost: $402
Patient pays: $79
Physician fee: $88
Facility fee: $314
CMS pays: $322
Hospital outpatient departments
Total cost: $709
Patient pays: $141
Physician fee: $88
Facility fee: $621
CMS pays: $568
Pericardiocentesis, including imaging guidance, when performed
ASC
Total cost: $785
Patient pays: $157
Physician fee: $240
Facility fee: $545
CMS pays: $628
Hospital outpatient departments
Total cost: $1,646
Patient pays: $329
Physician fee: $240
Facility fee: $1,406
CMS pays: $1,316