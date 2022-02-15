ASCs vs HOPDs for 3 cardiology procedures

Cardiology procedures are growing rapidly at ASCs, with many single-specialty cardiology ASCs popping up nationwide.

Medicare's price lookup tool compares cost breakdowns and patient costs for several procedures done at ASCs and hospital outpatient departments.

Here are the average costs for three cardiology procedures at ASCs and HOPDs:

Percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty; single major coronary artery or branch

ASC

Total cost: $3,599

Patient pays: $719

Physician fee: $539

Facility fee: $3,060

CMS pays: $2,879

Hospital outpatient departments

Total cost: $5,495

Patient pays: $1,098

Physician fee: $539

Facility fee: $4,956

CMS pays: $4,396

Removal, subcutaneous cardiac rhythm monitor

ASC

Total cost: $402

Patient pays: $79

Physician fee: $88

Facility fee: $314

CMS pays: $322

Hospital outpatient departments

Total cost: $709

Patient pays: $141

Physician fee: $88

Facility fee: $621

CMS pays: $568

Pericardiocentesis, including imaging guidance, when performed

ASC

Total cost: $785

Patient pays: $157

Physician fee: $240

Facility fee: $545

CMS pays: $628

Hospital outpatient departments

Total cost: $1,646

Patient pays: $329

Physician fee: $240

Facility fee: $1,406

CMS pays: $1,316