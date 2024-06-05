ASCs double down on cardiology

Cardiology is one of ASCs' biggest opportunities for growth as procedures continue to migrate to the outpatient setting.

Here are six major cardiology moves in the ASC industry that Becker's has covered since Jan. 1:

1. Optum's ASC arm, Deerfield, Ill.-based SCA Health, acquired at least two cardiovascular providers in 2023. National Cardiovascular Partners comprises 21 cardiac catheterization and vascular labs. Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.-based Pivotal Healthcare has 11 affiliate practices and 14 locations.

2. Deltona, Fla.-based Advanced Heart and Vascular Surgery Center, an affiliate of Cardiovascular Centers of America, launched Florida's first complete cardiac ablation service line.

3. Mesa, Ariz.-based Tri-City Cardiology added the CardioMEMS HF System following approval from CMS, making it one of the first ASCs that the agency has approved to perform procedures with the technology.

4. Downers Grove, Ill.-based Advocate Health Care received approval from the Naperville, Ill., planning commission to open a cardiology ASC.

5. Marriottsville, Md.-based Bon Secours and Compass Surgical Partners partnered to build a cardiovascular surgery center in Short Pump, Va.

6. The American College of Cardiology launched a new registry, which offers data insights on cardiac procedures performed in the ASC setting.