Asante expands cardiac care through renewed partnership

Medford, Ore.-based Asante has signed a multi-year extension of its co-management agreement with Southern Oregon Cardiology, also of Medford, continuing their decade long partnership.

The organizations began expanding cardiac services at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in March 2025. Construction remains on track for completion in fall 2026, according to a Feb. 4 news release.

The project will add six catheterization labs with advanced equipment and space for future growth, a co-located cardiovascular recovery unit and new cardiac MRI technology funded entirely through philanthropy.