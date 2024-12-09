Arizona hospital performs 'groundbreaking' heart procedure

HonorHealth Scottsdale (Ariz.) Shea Medical Center recently became the first non-clinical trial site in the state to use the Edwards Evoque system to perform a tricuspid heart valve replacement.

According to a Dec. 4 news release, the technology, approved by the FDA in February, is able to prevent the backflow of blood in the upper-right chamber of the heart, known as tricuspid regurgitation. Haidar Yassin, MD, an interventional cardiologist said that about 1.6 million people in the U.S. deal with moderate to severe forms of tricuspid regurgitation, which can be life-threatening or life-shortening.

"Through this treatment, we can improve quality of life, relieve symptoms such as tiredness, shortness of breath and fatigue," Dr. Yassin said.

Dr. Yassin spearheaded the effort alongside Robert Riley, MD, the network director of cardiothoracic surgery at HonorHealth Heart Care.