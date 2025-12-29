Arizona ASC surpasses 6,000 cardiovascular procedures

Mesa, Ariz.-based Tri-City Cardiology’s ASC has surpassed 6,000 completed procedures, according to a Dec. 29 news release.

The outpatient facility, legally known as Tri-City Surgical Centers, specializes in cardiovascular and vascular services including diagnostic angiography, interventional cardiology, electrophysiology, and venous interventions. The milestone reflects sustained growth and patient demand for advanced cardiovascular care in an ambulatory setting.

The organization said it plans to build on this momentum by expanding services and enhancing coordination with referring providers.