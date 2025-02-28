American Board of Medical Specialties rejects cardiovascular board

The American Board of Medical Specialties has denied the American Board of Cardiovascular Medicine's request to create an independent board for cardiology.

As cardiology has continued to set itself apart as a medical specialty unique from internal medicine, the House of Cardiology argued that having a distinct certification board is necessary to effectively care for patients in 2025, according to a Feb. 28 press release.

In 2024, the American College of Cardiology, the American Heart Association, the Heart Failure Society of America, the Heart Rhythm Society and the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography & Interventions submitted a formal application to create the American Board of Cardiovascular Medicine.

"We are deeply disappointed with the American Board of Medical Specialties' decision not to approve the American Board of Cardiovascular Medicine as a new independent board for cardiology," Jeffrey Kuvin, MD, American Board of Cardiovascular Medicine chair, said in the release.

"We feel strongly that the ABCVM met all the criteria required for a new board, including aligning with the rigorous, recently updated ABMS 'Standards for Continuing Certification,' which promote integrated, specialty-specific programs that further a diplomate's continuous professional development and emphasize improvements in health care quality, safety, value and competency, rather than a focus on punitive examinations."

The board of directors said it is now considering how to move forward following the denial.