$7.2M vascular ASC to be developed in Tennessee

A $7.2M vascular ASC is coming to Memphis, Tenn., according to a July 15 report from the Memphis Business Journal.

The Bluff City Vascular Surgery Center was approved by the State of Tennessee Health Facilities Commission at its June meeting.

The ASC will be owned and run by two physicians, Natarsha Grant, MD, and Omar Davis, MD, who specialize in vascular issues related to kidney diseases.

The 11,000-square-foot ASC will feature three rooms that will allow for all kinds of vascular procedures. It is expected to open in the third quarter of 2025.