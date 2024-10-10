5 highest-paid cardiologists in Fort Worth

The highest-paid cardiologist in Fort Worth, Texas, earns $969,400, according to Medscape's salary reporter tool, which is much higher than the mean annual wage of $423,250 cardiologists make according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Here are the salaries the five highest-paid cardiologists in Fort Worth, Texas, earn each year, their amount of experience and their practice setting.
1. $969,400 annual salary; 22-28 years of experience; self-employed setting
2. $939,700 annual salary; 22-28 years of experience; self-employed setting
3. $892,200 annual salary; 22-28 years of experience; self-employed setting
4. $873,400 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; self-employed setting
5. $869,000 annual salary; 22-28 years of experience; self-employed setting