5 highest-paid cardiologists in Fort Worth

The highest-paid cardiologist in Fort Worth, Texas, earns $969,400, according to Medscape's salary reporter tool, which is much higher than the mean annual wage of $423,250 cardiologists make according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Here are the salaries the five highest-paid cardiologists in Fort Worth, Texas, earn each year, their amount of experience and their practice setting.

1. $969,400 annual salary; 22-28 years of experience; self-employed setting

2. $939,700 annual salary; 22-28 years of experience; self-employed setting

3. $892,200 annual salary; 22-28 years of experience; self-employed setting

4. $873,400 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; self-employed setting

5. $869,000 annual salary; 22-28 years of experience; self-employed setting