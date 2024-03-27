5 highest-paid cardiologists in Detroit

The highest-paid cardiologist in Detroit earns $1,039,600, according to Medscape's salary reporter tool, which is much higher than the mean annual wage of $421,330 cardiologists make according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Here are the salaries the five highest-paid cardiologists in Detroit earn each year, their amount of experience and their practice setting.

1. $1,039,600 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; self-employed setting

2. $890,100 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; self-employed setting

3. $889,500 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; self-employed setting

4. $880,100 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; self-employed setting

5. $880,100 annual salary; 22-28 years of experience; self-employed setting