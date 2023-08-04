5 fast facts on the state of cardiology

Paige Haeffele -  

Here are five statistics offering insight into the field of cardiology recently:

$442,410: The average pay among cardiologists in outpatient care settings, the highest-paying practice setting for cardiologists. 

16.4: The average number of hours cardiologists spend on paperwork and administrative tasks each week. 

14 percent: The percentage of cardiologists who participate in value-based care models.

$103,525: The difference in average annual pay between employed ($408,542) and self-employed ($512,067) cardiologists.

74 percent: The percentage of cardiologists who plan to continue taking new and current Medicare and Medicaid patients.

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast