5 cardiology updates in the last 30 days

Here are five updates in cardiology from the last month:

1. Orlando, Fla.-based physician management services organization Cardiovascular Associates of America launched Dec. 14.

2. National Surgical Centers Stockton (Calif.) opened a freestanding ASC, the company said Dec. 18. The center offers vascular, cardiac and podiatry services.

3. Summit Health and the Pulse Heart Institute are joining to expand cardiac care in Oregon, Summit Health said. The partnership will integrate Summit Health's care with the Pulse Heart Institute's providers.

4. Denver-based Vascular Labs of the Rockies became the first ASC in Colorado to perform a percutaneous coronary intervention. The center is the first hybrid cardiology ASC and office-based lab in the state.

5. Greater Pittsburgh Vascular Associates opened two new locations in the Pittsburgh area, the company said Dec. 9. Both centers, in Washington, Pa., and North Huntingdon, Pa., are scheduling patients.