5 cardiology power players

Below are five power players making a difference in cardiology:

Ali AbuRahma, MD. President of the Society for Vascular Surgery (Rosemont, Ill.). Dr. AbuRahma serves as the medical director of the vascular laboratory and co-director of the Vascular Center of Excellence at Charleston (W.Va.) Area Medical Center. As an established editor and reviewer, he has published more than 275 articles, 200 abstracts, 125 book chapters and eight textbooks related to vascular surgery.

Michelle Albert, MD. President of the Association of Black Cardiologists (Washington, D.C.). Dr. Albert is the 2022 president-elect of the American Heart Association. She is the 60th president of the Association of University Cardiologists and is an elected member of the National Academy of Medicine and the American Society of Clinical Investigation.

Dipti Itchhaporia, MD. President of the American College of Cardiology (Washington, D.C.). Dr. Itchhaporia holds various leadership positions including Eric & Sheila Samson Endowed Chair in Cardiovascular Health and director of disease management for Hoag Heart and Vascular Institute in Newport Beach, Calif. She is also on the editorial board of Cardiology Today magazine.

Donald Lloyd-Jones, MD. President of the American Heart Association (Dallas). In addition to serving as AHA's 2021-22 president, Dr. Lloyd-Jones is the association's chief volunteer scientific and medical officer. He is also chair of the department of preventive medicine at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago.

Raymond Stainback, MD. President of the American Society of Echocardiography (Durham, N.C.). Dr. Stainback served as vice president and president-elect of the American Society of Echocardiography before beginning his one-year presidency. He is also chief of noninvasive cardiology at Texas Heart Institute at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center in Houston.