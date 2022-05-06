5 cardiology industry updates

Here are five recent cardiology updates to know:

1. Washington, D.C.-based MedStar Washington Hospital Center performed the first robotic mitral valve surgery in the region.

2. Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health plans to create and renovate more than 260,000 square feet of its heart and vascular facilities.

3. Surgeons at Hollywood, Fla.-based Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital treated a patient with an opening defect in the heart wall using the first nonmetallic-framed transcatheter occluder.

4. Moultrie, Ga.-based Colquitt Regional Medical Center became the first in the state to offer patients the MyoSPECT, a new single-photon emission computerized tomography device.

5. Pacific Cardiovascular Surgical Center in Salem is the first single-specialty cardiovascular ASC certified in Oregon.