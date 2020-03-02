3 things to know about invasive cardiologist salary growth & hospital revenue generated

Invasive cardiologists generate over $3 million for hospitals on average, according to a survey conducted by physician search firm Merritt Hawkins.

1. Invasive cardiologists were the top paid specialists, earning $590,000 on average.

2. Invasive cardiologists were one of the top revenue generating specialties for hospitals, generating $3,484,375 on average in 2019, up from $2,448,136 in 2016.

3. According to Merritt Hawkins' 2019 review of physician and advanced practitioner recruiting incentives, cardiologists were one of the top 20 most requested specialties by physician search firms, landing in at the No. 11 spot.

