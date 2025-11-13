2 cardiac imaging firms partner to expand ultrasound access

By: Sophie Eydis

Italian biomedical company Esaote has partnered with Schiller Americas to expand access to its ultrasound systems across U.S. cardiology practices. 

Under the agreement, Schiller will offer Esaote’s ultrasound devices — including the MyLab E80, A70 and Omega eXP — through its national cardiopulmonary diagnostics network. The collaboration aims to integrate Esaote’s imaging systems with Schiller’s diagnostic tools to improve cardiac care delivery, according to a Nov. 13 system news release. 

The partnership builds on the companies’ existing global relationship and marks a joint push to strengthen their presence in the domestic cardiovascular imaging market, the release said.

