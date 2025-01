APEX Vascular Outpatient Center has opened the only specialized vascular ASC in the state in Lenoir City, Tenn.

The ASC will be led by vascular and microvascular surgeons Christopher Pollock, MD, Umashankar Ballehaninna, MD, and George Michael Lodeiro, MD, according to a Jan. 21 news release.

The ASC features 4,000 square feet of treatment space and is currently pursuing accreditation through the Accreditation Commission for Healthcare.