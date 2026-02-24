$1M gift drives push to close women’s heart care gap 

The American Heart Association said it will develop an educational initiative for clinicians treating midlife women, supported by a $1 million philanthropic gift from Jennifer Ashton, MD, and Tom Werner.

The program aims to equip cardiologists and OB-GYNs with evidence-based tools to identify and manage cardiovascular risk during the menopause transition, a period associated with increased cardiometabolic risk that is often underrecognized in clinical care, according to a Feb. 23 news release.

Initial courses are expected to launch in fall 2026, with additional modules planned through spring 2027.

The initiative will be developed in collaboration with other professional societies and is intended to foster interdisciplinary care models for women at midlife. Cardiovascular disease remains the leading cause of death for women, responsible for 1 in 3 female deaths annually, according to the release.

Dr. Ashton is an Emmy Award-winning medical journalist. Her husband, Mr. Werner, is chairman of Fenway Sports Group, which owns the Boston Red Sox.