$18.6M cardiology ASC coming to Alabama

The Alabama State Health Planning and Development Agency in Montgomery, Ala., has issued a certificate of need for an $18.6 million cardiology ASC, according to an Aug. 28 report from ABC affiliate WBMA.

The certificate was issued to CV Surgical Services to create a non-hospital-based, limited multi-specialty ASC focusing on cardiology and vascular procedures.

The ASC will have three operating rooms and 11 recovery bays. It will be located in an office building on the St. Vincent's East Hospital campus.