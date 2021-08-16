16 expenses, debts cardiologists are paying off in 2021: Medscape

Listen
Medscape's "Cardiologist Wealth & Debt Report 2021" provides insight into the financial landscape of physicians in the field, including net worth, salary and debt.
Here are 16 statistics on expenses and debts cardiologists are paying off:
- Mortgage on primary residence: 62 percent
- Car loan payments: 34 percent
- Car lease payments: 21 percent
- Private school tuition for child: 20 percent
- College tuition for child/children: 20 percent
- Personal college or medical school loans: 18 percent
- Credit card debt: 17 percent
- Mortgage on second home: 15 percent
- Child care: 15 percent
- Spouse's/significant other's college, medical school or graduate school loans: 11 percent
- Medical expenses, personal or for a loved one: 10 percent
- Graduate school tuition for child: 9 percent
- Business loan: 7 percent
- Alimony: 5 percent
- Other: 3 percent
- None: 12 percent