12 states with the highest heart disease death rates

Oklahoma has the highest rate of heart disease deaths of any state in the U.S., according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The average national death rate from heart disease is 319.5 deaths per every 100,000 Americans, but 12 states have 369 to 557 deaths per every 100,000 Americans.
States with the highest rates of heart disease deaths per 100,000:
- Missouri: 369 deaths
- Ohio: 373 deaths
- Nevada: 382 deaths
- West Virginia: 382 deaths
- Michigan: 384 deaths
- Kentucky: 386 deaths
- Tennessee: 398 deaths
- Louisiana: 413 deaths
- Arkansas: 430 deaths
- Alabama: 438 deaths
- Mississippi: 447 deaths
- Oklahoma: 455 deaths