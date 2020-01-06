What percentage of specialty physicians are employed vs. independent?
Medpage Today's 2019 fall salary survey detailed pay and practice locations for specialists.
To create the survey, Health Media collected over 12,500 responses.
Here's how practice locations differed between eight specialties:
1. Gastroenterology
Solo private practice: 10.9 percent
Non-government hospital: 24.4 percent
Single-specialty practice: 28.6 percent
Multispecialty group practice: 16 percent
2. Dermatology
Solo private practice: 24.2 percent
Non-government hospital: 1.5 percent
Single-specialty practice: 40.9 percent
Multispecialty group practice: 19.7 percent
3. Family medicine
Solo private practice: 12.3 percent
Non-government hospital: 6.3 percent
Single-specialty practice: 22 percent
Multispecialty group practice: 15.2 percent
4. Cardiology
Solo private practice: 6 percent
Non-government hospital: 33.1 percent
Single-specialty practice: 25.9 percent
Multispecialty group practice: 18.6 percent
5. Endocrinology
Solo private practice: 11.9 percent
Non-government hospital: 18.2 percent
Single-specialty practice: 16.8 percent
Multispecialty group practice: 30.1 percent
6. Neurology
Solo private practice: 11.8 percent
Non-government hospital: 28.4 percent
Single-specialty practice: 17.6 percent
Multispecialty group practice: 11.8 percent
7. Pediatrics
Solo private practice: 11.8 percent
Non-government hospital: 23.6 percent
Single-specialty practice: 25.7 percent
Multispecialty group practice: 13.5 percent
8. Infectious disease
Solo private practice: 4.5 percent
Non-government hospital: 16.4 percent
Single-specialty practice: 19.4 percent
Multispecialty group practice: 10.4 percent
