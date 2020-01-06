What percentage of specialty physicians are employed vs. independent?

Medpage Today's 2019 fall salary survey detailed pay and practice locations for specialists.

To create the survey, Health Media collected over 12,500 responses.

Here's how practice locations differed between eight specialties:

1. Gastroenterology

Solo private practice: 10.9 percent

Non-government hospital: 24.4 percent

Single-specialty practice: 28.6 percent

Multispecialty group practice: 16 percent



2. Dermatology

Solo private practice: 24.2 percent

Non-government hospital: 1.5 percent

Single-specialty practice: 40.9 percent

Multispecialty group practice: 19.7 percent

3. Family medicine

Solo private practice: 12.3 percent

Non-government hospital: 6.3 percent

Single-specialty practice: 22 percent

Multispecialty group practice: 15.2 percent

4. Cardiology

Solo private practice: 6 percent

Non-government hospital: 33.1 percent

Single-specialty practice: 25.9 percent

Multispecialty group practice: 18.6 percent

5. Endocrinology

Solo private practice: 11.9 percent

Non-government hospital: 18.2 percent

Single-specialty practice: 16.8 percent

Multispecialty group practice: 30.1 percent

6. Neurology

Solo private practice: 11.8 percent

Non-government hospital: 28.4 percent

Single-specialty practice: 17.6 percent

Multispecialty group practice: 11.8 percent

7. Pediatrics

Solo private practice: 11.8 percent

Non-government hospital: 23.6 percent

Single-specialty practice: 25.7 percent

Multispecialty group practice: 13.5 percent

8. Infectious disease

Solo private practice: 4.5 percent

Non-government hospital: 16.4 percent

Single-specialty practice: 19.4 percent

Multispecialty group practice: 10.4 percent



