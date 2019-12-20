What percentage of physicians are hospital employed? 4 salary, employment statistics

Average compensation is increasing for physicians, according to a report from physician recruitment resource Locum Tenens.



The survey was conducted in August of 2019, representing the annual salaries of physicians who practice full time in a permanent position. Salary data includes bonuses.

Four things to know:

1. The average salary for physicians in 2018 was $363,924, up from 2017's number of $324,090.

2. Forty percent of physicians who responded to the survey said they were employed by a hospital.

3. Twenty percent of physicians said they were employed by a group practice.

4. According to the survey, the average physician salary has risen 16.5 percent since 2015.

More articles on benchmarking:

3 things to know about general surgeon salary growth & hospital revenue generated

Physicians in these cities got the biggest pay raise in 2019 — New Orleans got 10%

Physicians who work in these cities earn the most — Milwaukee is No. 1

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2019. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.